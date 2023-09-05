Ozzie Albies -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .270 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 37 walks.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 in his last games.

Albies has gotten a hit in 85 of 123 games this season (69.1%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.6%).

In 26 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Albies has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 63 games this year (51.2%), including 13 multi-run games (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 66 .241 AVG .294 .299 OBP .352 .450 SLG .547 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 49/20 2 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings