Sean Murphy vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .268 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 57 of 93 games this year (61.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.6%).
- He has homered in 19 games this year (20.4%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36 games this season (38.7%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (48.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.272
|AVG
|.265
|.374
|OBP
|.381
|.488
|SLG
|.542
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|37
|46/20
|K/BB
|40/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.