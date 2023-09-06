How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Dakota Hudson, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 263 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 523 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.
- Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (795 total).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (16-4) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts through 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Strider is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Strider is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Bobby Miller
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Miles Mikolas
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dakota Hudson
|9/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Adam Wainwright
|9/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Thomas Hatch
|9/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Johan Oviedo
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
