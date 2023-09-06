Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Cardinals on September 6, 2023
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Truist Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (16-4) for his 28th start of the season.
- He has 16 quality starts in 27 chances this season.
- Strider has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 24-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 20th, 1.054 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.8 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|9
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs, 71 walks and 86 RBI (184 total hits). He's also stolen 63 bases.
- He's slashed .332/.413/.573 on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has put up 138 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 45 home runs and 88 walks. He has driven in 114 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .266/.373/.584 slash line so far this season.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has put up 138 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.320/.479 on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 73 walks and 71 RBI (144 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.365/.451 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
