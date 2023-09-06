Matt Olson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (138) this season while batting .266 with 72 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 65th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 92 games this year (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- In 27.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 62 games this year (45.3%), with two or more RBI in 30 of those contests (21.9%).
- He has scored in 80 games this season (58.4%), including 22 multi-run games (16.1%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|70
|.275
|AVG
|.257
|.381
|OBP
|.366
|.623
|SLG
|.548
|37
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|21
|58
|RBI
|56
|71/42
|K/BB
|81/46
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
