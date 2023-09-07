Eddie Rosario vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 35th in slugging.
- Rosario has had a hit in 73 of 121 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 27 times (22.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this year (34 of 121), with more than one RBI 18 times (14.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.286
|AVG
|.230
|.329
|OBP
|.301
|.557
|SLG
|.393
|26
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|22
|55/14
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-10) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-10 with an 8.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday, Aug. 28 against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- The 42-year-old has amassed an 8.10 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .359 to opposing hitters.
