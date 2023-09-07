Frank Darby 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we anticipate from Frank Darby this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to learn more about the Atlanta Falcons WR and his season-long prospects.
Frank Darby Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|1.50
|6.22
|-
|Overall Rank
|516
|594
|958
|Position Rank
|195
|218
|292
Frank Darby 2022 Stats
- Darby posted 0.9 receiving yards on 0.1 targets per game last year.
- In his best performance last year -- Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Darby accumulated 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 15 yards.
- In what was his worst game of the season, Darby finished with 1.5 fantasy points -- one reception, 15 yards, on one target. That was in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Frank Darby 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|1.5
|1
|1
|15
|0
