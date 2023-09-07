What can we anticipate from JJ Arcega-Whiteside this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Atlanta Falcons WR and his season-long prospects.

Is Arcega-Whiteside on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

JJ Arcega-Whiteside Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP
Total 3.60 0.00 -
Overall Rank 474 696 945
Position Rank 175 265 288

Similar Players to Consider

