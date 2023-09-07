Jonnu Smith, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 75th among TEs; 592nd overall), tallied 25.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 53rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Atlanta Falcons TE.

Jonnu Smith Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 25.00 30.57 - Overall Rank 319 339 592 Position Rank 52 44 75

Jonnu Smith 2022 Stats

Smith amassed 245 receiving yards (14.4 ypg) last year.

Smith accumulated 6.1 fantasy points -- two catches, 61 yards -- in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, which was his best game last year.

Jonnu Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 3.3 4 3 33 0 Week 2 @Steelers 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 2.5 4 4 25 0 Week 6 @Browns 6.1 2 2 61 0 Week 7 Bears 0.4 3 1 4 0 Week 8 @Jets 1.0 4 3 10 0 Week 9 Colts 2.1 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Jets 4.5 4 4 40 0 Week 13 Bills 0.6 2 2 6 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2.4 3 2 24 0 Week 16 Bengals 2.1 4 3 21 0

