Coming off a campaign in which he scored 8.9 fantasy points (83rd among TEs), the Atlanta Falcons' Parker Hesse is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 66th tight end off the board this summer (537th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Parker Hesse Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 8.90 11.05 - Overall Rank 420 523 537 Position Rank 79 99 66

Parker Hesse 2022 Stats

Hesse saw 11 targets last year and hauled in nine passes for 89 yards, posting 5.2 yards per game.

Hesse picked up 2.2 fantasy points -- one catch, 22 yards -- in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, which was his best game last year.

Parker Hesse 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 2 @Rams 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 0.0 0 0 0 Week 4 Browns 2.2 1 1 22 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 8 Panthers 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Commanders 0.9 2 1 9 0 Week 13 Steelers 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 16 @Ravens 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 0.6 1 1 6 0

