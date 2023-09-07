Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 115.9 fantasy points (27th among QBs), the Atlanta Falcons' Taylor Heinicke is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 45th quarterback off the board this summer (360th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Taylor Heinicke Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 115.96 30.15 - Overall Rank 112 346 360 Position Rank 28 41 45

Taylor Heinicke 2022 Stats

Heinicke averaged 109.4 passing yards and threw for 12 TDs last season.

His rushing stats were 28 carries for 96 yards and one TD, averaging 5.6 yards per game.

In his best game last season, Heinicke picked up 22.1 fantasy points -- 23-of-31 (74.2%), 279 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 6 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Heinicke finished with a season-low 5.4 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 17-of-29 (58.6%), 211 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Taylor Heinicke 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 7 Packers 14.4 20-for-33 201 2 1 0 Week 8 @Colts 22.1 23-for-31 279 1 1 1 Week 9 Vikings 13.7 15-for-28 149 2 1 0 Week 10 @Eagles 5.4 17-for-29 211 0 1 0 Week 11 @Texans 7.8 15-for-27 191 0 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 11.4 14-for-23 138 2 1 0 Week 13 @Giants 17.6 27-for-41 275 2 0 0 Week 15 Giants 13.3 17-for-29 249 1 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 10.2 13-for-18 166 2 1 0

