Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Pirates on September 8, 2023
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at Truist Park on Friday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Elder Stats
- Bryce Elder (11-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 28th start of the season.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.
- Elder has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 13th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 49th.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|5.1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI (131 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .265/.325/.460 slash line on the year.
- Reynolds has hit safely in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI (110 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .268/.310/.450 slash line on the year.
- Hayes brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
