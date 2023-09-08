The Atlanta Dream's (18-20) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Friday, September 8 game against the Washington Mystics (18-20) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Dream enter this game following a 79-68 win over the Storm on Wednesday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 12 3.2 2.4 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10 7 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out For Season Knee 3.6 0.7 0.7

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker is putting up a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per contest. And she is contributing 15 points and 1.8 assists, making 49.2% of her shots from the field (10th in WNBA).

The Dream receive 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Allisha Gray.

Monique Billings gets the Dream 4.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. She also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -4.5 161.5

