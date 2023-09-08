Michael Harris II vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .294 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 47th in slugging.
- Harris II will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
- In 69.0% of his games this season (80 of 116), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 games this year (26.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (37.9%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|63
|.312
|AVG
|.279
|.350
|OBP
|.325
|.511
|SLG
|.432
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|36/9
|K/BB
|46/16
|8
|SB
|12
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.93), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and 13th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
