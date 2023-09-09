The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Texas matchup.

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Alabama vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Alabama vs. Texas Betting Trends

Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +600 Bet $100 to win $600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.