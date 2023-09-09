North Alabama vs. Tarleton State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the Tarleton State Texans and North Alabama Lions square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Texans. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
North Alabama vs. Tarleton State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Tarleton State (-20.1)
|66.0
|Tarleton State 43, North Alabama 23
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lions vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tarleton State
|52.0
|34.0
|--
|--
|52.0
|34.0
|North Alabama
|24.0
|22.0
|41.0
|27.0
|--
|--
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.