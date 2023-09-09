The Tarleton State Texans (1-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the North Alabama Lions (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (TX) in a UAC showdown.

On offense, Tarleton State has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FCS by totaling 52.0 points per game. The Texans rank 64th on defense (34.0 points allowed per game). North Alabama ranks 41st with 382.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 60th with 386.5 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

North Alabama vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

North Alabama vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

North Alabama Tarleton State 382.5 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 554.0 (15th) 386.5 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.0 (31st) 201.0 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.0 (21st) 181.5 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.0 (7th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has racked up 336 yards (168.0 ypg) while completing 57.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 53 yards .

Jalyn Daniels has carried the ball 11 times for 196 yards, with two touchdowns.

Demarcus Lacey has racked up 24 carries and totaled 113 yards.

Takairee Kenebrew has collected five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 172 (86.0 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has three touchdowns.

David Florence has six receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 55 yards (27.5 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Warden's eight grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 48 yards (24.0 ypg).

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has 344 yards passing for Tarleton State, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Derrel Kelley III has racked up 136 yards on 18 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Kayvon Britten has carried the ball 19 times for 82 yards (82.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 25 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Darius Cooper has hauled in six receptions for 96 yards (96.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Dejuan Miller has put together an 81-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in two passes on zero targets.

Benjamin Omayebu has a total of 54 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes.

