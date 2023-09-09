Notre Dame vs. NC State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the NC State Wolfpack and Notre Dame Fighting Irish go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wolfpack. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
Notre Dame vs. NC State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|NC State (+7.5)
|Under (50.5)
|NC State 29, Notre Dame 13
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 2 Predictions
Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 75.0%.
- The Fighting Irish have won twice against the spread this season.
- Notre Dame has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- One of the Fighting Irish's two games this season has gone over the point total.
- The point total average for Notre Dame games this season is 52, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
NC State Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.
- The Wolfpack have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- No Wolfpack one games with a set total this year have hit the over.
- The average point total for the NC State this season is two points less than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Fighting Irish vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Notre Dame
|49
|3
|56
|3
|--
|--
|NC State
|24
|14
|--
|--
|24
|14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.