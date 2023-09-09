The Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the Samford Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

Western Carolina is averaging 291.0 yards per game on offense this year (68th in the FCS), and is surrendering 379.0 yards per game (58th) on the other side of the ball. Samford's offense has been dominant, compiling 69.0 points per contest (second-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 26th by surrendering 14.0 points per game.

Samford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Samford vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Samford Western Carolina 560.0 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.0 (72nd) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.0 (53rd) 122.0 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 64.0 (103rd) 438.0 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.0 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (122nd) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 375 passing yards, or 375.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 80% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Mychael Hamilton is his team's leading rusher with nine carries for 73 yards, or 73.0 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

DaMonta Witherspoon has racked up 12 carries and totaled 36 yards with two touchdowns.

Chandler Smith leads his team with 84 receiving yards on five receptions with two touchdowns.

Ty King has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 61 yards (61.0 yards per game) this year.

Qadir Ismail's three receptions (on three targets) have netted him 60 yards (60.0 ypg).

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 118 yards (118.0 ypg) to lead Western Carolina, completing 64.3% of his passes compared to one interception this season.

Branson Adams has 38 rushing yards on four carries.

Markel Townsend has been handed the ball six times this year and racked up 20 yards (20.0 per game).

Censere Lee's leads his squad with 41 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three receptions (out of six targets).

Corey Washington has caught three passes for 39 yards (39.0 yards per game) this year.

Desmond Reid's three receptions are good enough for 35 yards.

