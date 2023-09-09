The Samford Bulldogs should come out on top in their matchup versus the Western Carolina Catamounts at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Samford vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-10.5) 62.7 Samford 37, Western Carolina 26

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 13.0 56.0 -- -- 13.0 56.0 Samford 69.0 14.0 69.0 14.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.