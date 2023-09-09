Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the Kansas State Wildcats and Troy Trojans square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Wildcats. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Kansas State vs. Troy? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Troy vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (+17) Under (51.5) Kansas State 32, Troy 17

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an 88.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Kansas State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

The average total for Kansas State games this season has been 55.5, 4.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trojans vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 45.0 0.0 45.0 0.0 -- -- Troy 48.0 30.0 48.0 30.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.