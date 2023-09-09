The UCLA Bruins (1-0) square off against the San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Bruins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UCLA vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

UCLA vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

UCLA has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

The Bruins have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

San Diego State has covered in its only game with a spread this season.

UCLA & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Pac-12 +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500 San Diego State To Win the MWC +850 Bet $100 to win $850

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.