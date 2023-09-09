Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can catch all 14 games involving teams from the AAC.

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Wagner Seahawks at Navy Midshipmen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Marshall Thundering Herd at East Carolina Pirates 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Washington Huskies 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) SMU Mustangs at Oklahoma Sooners 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UAB Blazers at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Mean Green at Florida International Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida A&M Rattlers at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Cougars at Rice Owls 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Memphis Tigers at Arkansas State Red Wolves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Charlotte 49ers at Maryland Terrapins 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Temple Owls at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

