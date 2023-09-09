The college football season continues into Week 2, which includes four games involving schools from the Big South. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the piece below.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Clemson Tigers 2:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Robert Morris Colonials 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Elon Phoenix at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) LIU Post Pioneers at Bryant Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

