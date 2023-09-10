Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (92-49) and Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on September 10.

The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (4-4, 4.90 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 127 times this season and won 84, or 66.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 14 games this season favored by -275 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (821) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule