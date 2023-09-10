Check out best bets for when NFC South foes match up as the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When is Falcons vs. Panthers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Atlanta 22 - Panthers 21
  • The Falcons have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Falcons finished with a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).
  • Atlanta won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.
  • Last season, the Panthers won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they were the underdog.
  • Last season, Carolina won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +154 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Carolina (+3.5)
  • The Falcons were 9-8-0 against the spread last year.
  • Atlanta won once ATS (1-2) when favored by 3.5 points or more last year.
  • The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 9-8-0.
  • Carolina went 5-4 as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (39.5)
  • These teams averaged a combined 41.9 points per game a season ago, 2.4 more points than the total of 39.5 set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.2 more points per game last season (44.7) than this matchup's over/under of 39.5 points.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.
  • The Panthers and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last year.

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games (2022) Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 177 2 16 0

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games (2022)

