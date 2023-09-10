The Atlanta Falcons' (0-0) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Sunday, September 10 game against the Carolina Panthers (0-0). The game kicks at 1:00 PM at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A year ago, the Falcons finished 7-10 but failed to make the playoffs. Offensively, they put up 21.5 points per game (15th in the league) while defensively conceding 22.7 (23rd).

The Panthers' record was 7-10 in 2022, and they did not make the playoffs. They averaged 20.4 points per game on offense (20th in the NFL) while giving up 22 per contest on defense (19th).

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Thigh Questionable Jonnu Smith TE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Khadarel Hodge WR Ankle Questionable Jeff Okudah CB Ankle Out

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Thielen WR Ankle Questionable Sam Franklin Jr. S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Back Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Chark WR Hamstring Out DeShawn Williams DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Falcons vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX

Falcons Season Insights (2022)

The Falcons put up 318.6 yards per game offensively last year (24th in NFL), and they allowed 362.1 yards per game (27th) on defense.

Atlanta averaged 21.5 points per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked 23rd on defense with 22.7 points allowed per game.

The Falcons ranked second-worst in passing offense last season (158.8 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 25th with 231.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Atlanta was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking third-best in the NFL by totaling 159.9 rushing yards per game. It ranked 23rd on defense (130.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Falcons forced 17 total turnovers (27th in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) for a turnover margin of -4, 24th-ranked in the league.

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)

Falcons (-3.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-185), Panthers (+150)

Falcons (-185), Panthers (+150) Total: 39.5 points

