Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers were ranked 22nd last season in terms of passing yards conceded, at 227.5 per game.

Smith tallied 245 receiving yards (20.4 ypg) last year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith vs. the Panthers

Smith vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Carolina gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Panthers allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Carolina last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Panthers were the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the pass last season. They surrendered 227.5 passing yards per game.

The Panthers' defense was ranked 19th in the league at 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Watch Falcons vs Panthers on Fubo!

Falcons Player Previews

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (0)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

In six of his 10 games (60.0%) last season, Smith went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 38 passes last year, averaging 6.4 yards per target.

Smith did not catch a touchdown pass last season (in 12 games).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/24/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/30/2022 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/6/2022 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/20/2022 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/1/2022 Week 13 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/12/2022 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/18/2022 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.