Mack Hollins will be running routes against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL last season when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hollins also chipped in with 57 grabs for 690 yards and four touchdowns last year on 94 targets. He posted 40.6 yards per tilt.

Hollins vs. the Panthers

Hollins vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Versus Carolina last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Panthers allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Against Carolina last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Panthers allowed 227.5 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Panthers' defense ranked 19th in league play last season by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Falcons Player Previews

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (0)

Hollins Receiving Insights

Hollins went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in seven of 15 games last season (46.7%).

He averaged 7.3 yards per target last season (79th in NFL), picking up 690 yards on 94 passes thrown to him.

Hollins had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Hollins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 9/11/2022 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/18/2022 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/25/2022 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 158 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/10/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/23/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/30/2022 Week 8 8 TAR / 7 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/6/2022 Week 9 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/20/2022 Week 11 9 TAR / 6 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/27/2022 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/4/2022 Week 13 9 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/8/2022 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/18/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/24/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/1/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 1/7/2023 Week 18 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

