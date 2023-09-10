When Mack Hollins suits up for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

On 94 targets last year, Hollins hauled in 57 passes for 690 yards and four TDs, averaging 40.6 receiving yards.

Hollins had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Mack Hollins Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 1 1 16 0 Week 2 Cardinals 8 5 66 0 Week 3 @Titans 11 8 158 1 Week 4 Broncos 5 3 33 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 4 0 0 0 Week 7 Texans 3 2 44 1 Week 8 @Saints 8 7 64 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 4 2 17 0 Week 10 Colts 6 2 18 0 Week 11 @Broncos 9 6 52 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 5 4 63 1 Week 13 Chargers 9 5 35 0 Week 14 @Rams 4 2 22 0 Week 15 Patriots 8 4 40 1 Week 16 @Steelers 2 1 7 0 Week 17 49ers 4 3 40 0 Week 18 Chiefs 3 2 15 0

