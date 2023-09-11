Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 273 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, collecting 537 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-high .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (826 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.269).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 14-11 with a 3.32 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 23 times this season heading into this outing.

In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Cardinals L 11-6 Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider -

