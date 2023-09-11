Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (93-49) face off against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, September 11. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Phillies (+115). The game's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023

1:05 PM ET

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.32 ERA) vs Taijuan Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.21 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 128 times and won 85, or 66.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have gone 74-31 (70.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have won in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Phillies have a mark of 5-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

