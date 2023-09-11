Right now the Atlanta Falcons are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Falcons won just once on the road and had a 6-3 record at home.

Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.

In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier had three touchdowns and 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) last year.

In addition, Allgeier had 16 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Richie Grant totaled 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +15000 2 September 17 Packers - +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions - +1600 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2200 5 October 8 Texans - +30000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +12500 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +5000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +2200 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +12500 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +15000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +10000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

