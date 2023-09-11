Marcell Ozuna vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 126 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 57 of 126 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.287
|AVG
|.252
|.358
|OBP
|.324
|.582
|SLG
|.486
|32
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|57/27
|K/BB
|60/23
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 15-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 36th, 1.324 WHIP ranks 41st, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
