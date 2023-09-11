Orlando Arcia vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on September 11 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .276.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (76 of 120), with at least two hits 31 times (25.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (14.2%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has had an RBI in 39 games this season (32.5%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.280
|AVG
|.271
|.342
|OBP
|.317
|.439
|SLG
|.448
|18
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|26
|49/18
|K/BB
|39/14
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (15-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.21), 41st in WHIP (1.324), and 40th in K/9 (7.5).
