Ozzie Albies vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .266 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 88 of 129 games this season (68.2%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.9% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Albies has had an RBI in 50 games this year (38.8%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (20.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 51.2% of his games this year (66 of 129), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|66
|.235
|AVG
|.294
|.290
|OBP
|.352
|.433
|SLG
|.547
|23
|XBH
|31
|11
|HR
|18
|40
|RBI
|52
|45/18
|K/BB
|49/20
|3
|SB
|9
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 15-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 36th, 1.324 WHIP ranks 41st, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
