Eddie Rosario vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 38th in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 78 of 127 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (15.0%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.3% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 127 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.296
|AVG
|.227
|.336
|OBP
|.296
|.562
|SLG
|.384
|27
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|5
|48
|RBI
|22
|59/14
|K/BB
|54/20
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (11-6) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 192 strikeouts through 170 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 33-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 14th, 1.041 WHIP ranks second, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
