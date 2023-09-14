Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Coffee County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kinston High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Enterprise High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jack, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
