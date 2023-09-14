If you live in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Woodlawn High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Jackson-Olin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Jasper High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
  • Location: Jasper, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hoover High School at Vestavia Hills High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa County High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Bessemer City High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Bessemer, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Briarwood Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Calera High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Calera, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Oakman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Oakman, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Hamilton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Hamilton, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Spain Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Chelsea High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Chelsea, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Hoover High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Clair County High School at Leeds High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Leeds, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Oxford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Oxford, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Etowah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Attalla, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Midfield High School at Gordo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Gordo, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Hayden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

