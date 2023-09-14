Root for your favorite local high school football team in Montgomery County, Alabama this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wetumpka High School at Park Crossing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

Location: Montgomery, AL

Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lanier High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Pike Road, AL

Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Dale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Midland City, AL

Midland City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Slocomb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Slocomb, AL

Slocomb, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Montgomery, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Greensboro High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Montgomery, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Montgomery, AL

Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Meadowview Christian School at Evangel Christian Academy