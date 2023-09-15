Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-200). A 9-run total is listed for the game.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -200 +165 9 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have won two of their last three games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (88-44).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Atlanta has a 39-16 record (winning 70.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-63-3).

The Braves have a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 49-25 29-19 67-31 76-42 20-8

