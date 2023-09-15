The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Calhoun County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Pleasant Valley High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dadeville High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wadley High School at Donoho School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylvania High School at Ohatchee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Ohatchee, AL

Ohatchee, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Handley High School at White Plains High School