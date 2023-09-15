Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Calhoun County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Calhoun County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Pleasant Valley High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dadeville High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wadley High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Weaver, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylvania High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huffman High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Handley High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.