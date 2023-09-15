Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Chambers County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Chambers County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Chambers County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Cornerstone Christian School at Springwood School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lanett, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanett High School at Highland Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Highland Home, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
