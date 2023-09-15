Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Cherokee County, Alabama this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherokee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Section High School at Sand Rock School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sand Rock, AL

Sand Rock, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaylesville High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oneonta High School at Cherokee County High School