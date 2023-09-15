We have 2023 high school football competition in Chilton County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Chilton County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Shelby County High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Maplesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Isabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Billingsley School at Verbena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Verbena, AL

Verbena, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Helena High School