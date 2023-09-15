Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Colbert County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Colbert County, Alabama has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Meek High School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lawrence High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
