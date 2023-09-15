We have 2023 high school football competition in Cullman County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cullman County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Cold Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bremen, AL

Bremen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Vinemont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Vinemont, AL

Vinemont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Point High School at Russellville High School