Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 21-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dream have covered 19 times in 39 matchups with a spread this season.

Dallas has covered the spread five times this season (5-7 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.

A total of 23 out of the Wings' 39 games this season have hit the over.

A total of 16 Dream games this year have gone over the point total.

