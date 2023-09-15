Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Lauderdale County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Reading High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkmont High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.