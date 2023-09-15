Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Madison County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntsville High School at James Clemens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Albertville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Stevenson, AL

Stevenson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntsville High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Westminster Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Buckhorn High School