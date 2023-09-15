Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Madison County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Hartselle High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at James Clemens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
